Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,633 (Feb. 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how being ahead of the curve on a key trend helped propel the Bulldogs to a national championship.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s national championship was propelled by being ahead on key trend

Beginning of the show: It’s no secret that Georgia coach Kirby Smart enjoys having an elite defense, and that commitment seemed to serve the Bulldogs well in 2021. I’ll discuss on today’s show how that mentality helped UGA be ahead of the curve with a key trend and how it also played a part in propelling UGA to a national championship.