Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,634 (Feb. 18, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a pre-spring preview of UGA’s quarterback situation.

Georgia football podcast: 2 big questions that must be answered about UGA’s QB situation

Beginning of the show: My vacation shows begin today and run through next Friday. I think these are some of the best pre-recorded shows we’ve done, and hope you feel the same way. Today I’m taking a look at Georgia’s quarterback situation prior to spring practice. Will Stetson Bennett be treated as the unquestioned starter? And what do the Bulldogs have in some of their inexperienced but talented backups? I’ll discuss both those topics on today’s show.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show.