Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,653 (March 17, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the influx of new assistant coaches could prove to be a positive for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: What looks like an obstacle for UGA could be an opportunity

Beginning of the show: Changeover with a coaching staff poses possible problems, and the new collection of assistants on Kirby Smart’s staff at UGA is potentially no different. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why the fresh crop of new voices also provides an opportunity for UGA to identify a rising star -- much like a previous unknown on the Bulldogs’ staff who has quickly risen to prominence.

10-minute mark: I share audio of former UGA wide receiver George Pickens touting a big season in 2022 for Adonai Mitchell.