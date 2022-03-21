Georgia football podcast: UGA could be ready to remind college football why it’s ‘RBU’
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,655 (March 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia might be ready to return to its Running Back University roots in 2022.
Beginning of the show: Georgia’s history at running back is well-documented, and the new crop of ball carriers for the Bulldogs are ready to continue that heritage according to one of the leaders of the group, Kenny McIntosh, who spoke to reporters last week on the topic.
I’ll share what McIntosh said on today’s show and discuss the opportunity that lays ahead for the Bulldogs with an enhanced rushing attack.
10-minute mark: I’ll recap some of the high points for UGA after a busy recruiting weekend -- including reaction to some possible photographic evidence of five-star quarterback Arch Manning enjoying his time in Athens.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including former UGA quarterback JT Daniels visiting Missouri Saturday for its spring game.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Roll Call and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: TO be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.