Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,655 (March 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia might be ready to return to its Running Back University roots in 2022.

Georgia football podcast: UGA could be ready to remind college football why it’s ‘RBU’

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s history at running back is well-documented, and the new crop of ball carriers for the Bulldogs are ready to continue that heritage according to one of the leaders of the group, Kenny McIntosh, who spoke to reporters last week on the topic.

I’ll share what McIntosh said on today’s show and discuss the opportunity that lays ahead for the Bulldogs with an enhanced rushing attack.