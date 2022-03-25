Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,658 (March 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the Bulldogs can address what UGA coach Kirby Smart has described as a concerning lack of depth at wide receiver.

Georgia football podcast: A simple solution to one of UGA’s biggest concerns

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said that UGA’s wide receiver depth is thinner than he wishes it was, and on today’s show I’ll address that concern by asking a simple question: What if Brock Bowers, who’s clearly the Bulldogs best pass catcher, was considered a wide receiver?

10-minute mark: I share audio of Smart and UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett discussing Bennett’s decision to return to UGA in 2022.