Georgia football podcast: UGA’s chances of repeating as national champions hinge on one thing
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,660 (March 28, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the Bulldogs’ hopes of winning the 2022 national championship rests in its ability to match a feat it accomplished last season.
Beginning of the show: Georgia won the national championship last season in large part because of the emergence of a handful of top-end players. Many of those ascending stars are about to become first or second-round NFL draft picks. I’ll discuss on today’s show why matching the draft success of the 2021 team will be crucial if the Bulldogs hope to repeat as national champs this season.
15-minute mark: I discuss the latest chatter involving a shakeup with the quarterback reps during UGA spring practice.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a remarkably specific prediction about an SEC football coach from one our audience members that came true.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.