Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,660 (March 28, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the Bulldogs’ hopes of winning the 2022 national championship rests in its ability to match a feat it accomplished last season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s chances of repeating as national champions hinge on one thing

Beginning of the show: Georgia won the national championship last season in large part because of the emergence of a handful of top-end players. Many of those ascending stars are about to become first or second-round NFL draft picks. I’ll discuss on today’s show why matching the draft success of the 2021 team will be crucial if the Bulldogs hope to repeat as national champs this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss the latest chatter involving a shakeup with the quarterback reps during UGA spring practice.