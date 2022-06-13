Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,711 (June 13, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how a busy recruiting weekend went for the Bulldogs as they pursue another elite signing class for the 2023 cycle.

Georgia football podcast: UGA shows off program strength during major recruiting weekend

Beginning of the show: Georgia, as the reigning national champions, has some advantages that other programs can’t often match. UGA seemingly used some of those resources to its benefit this weekend and I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.