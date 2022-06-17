Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,714 (June 16, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the outlook for the future for UGA at wide receiver -- both on the field and in recruiting.

Georgia football podcast: UGA needs a breakthrough at WR, and it might happen now

Beginning of the show: To be fair, wide receiver hasn’t always been the most productive position group for Georgia or the most pleasant conversation topic among UGA fans. However, there’s reason for hope that that might soon change. I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.