Georgia football podcast: UGA needs a breakthrough at WR, and it might happen now
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,714 (June 16, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the outlook for the future for UGA at wide receiver -- both on the field and in recruiting.
Georgia football podcast: UGA needs a breakthrough at WR, and it might happen now
Beginning of the show: To be fair, wide receiver hasn’t always been the most productive position group for Georgia or the most pleasant conversation topic among UGA fans. However, there’s reason for hope that that might soon change. I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I address the latest news -- known at the time of recording -- regarding five-star cornerback AJ Harris.
NOTE: This was recorded prior to Harris’ announcing his UGA commitment.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a five-star UGA recruiting target speaking out about his Florida visit.
40-minute mark: I celebrate the former UGA stars who’ve been nominated for the inaugural class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.