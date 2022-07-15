Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,733 (July 13, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why quarterback Stetson Bennett, center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and linebacker Nolan Smith are likely to represent UGA well next week at SEC Media Days, and why the statements they make could help set the tone for the upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA sets right tone with Media Days representatives

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart has selected quarterback Stetson Bennett, center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and linebacker Nolan Smith to represent the program next week at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. I’ll share examples on today’s show of previous moments in which these three players have spoken on behalf of the Bulldogs as examples of why they’re all excellent choices to deliver UGA’s preseason message as it begins its preparations for its first season in more than 40 years as the reigning national champions.

15-minute mark: Mr. College Football Tony Barnhart joins the show to discuss the Bulldogs’ upcoming season, preview SEC Media Days and to address whether the league is likely to pursue expansion any time in the near future.