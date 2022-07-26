Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,741 (July 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Media Days might have revealed about Georgia and its outlook for the upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: SEC Media Days might’ve revealed more about UGA than people realize

Beginning of the show: SEC Media Days -- which took place last week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta -- is a carefully orchestrated production. Teams, including Georgia, like to use the event to deliver a tightly-controlled message. However, in between the interviews and press conferences, there’s also a chance to possibly read between the lines about a team’s mindset for the upcoming season. I’ll explain on today’s show why that might also be true for UGA.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s stated desire to move the Georgia-Florida game from its neutral site home in Jacksonville, Fla. to a home and home in order to provide another marquis game in Sanford Stadium for visiting recruits.