Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should adopt the mindset of one of the all-time greats

Beginning of the show: I became aware of a letter this week written by legendary former Georgia defensive coordinator Erk Russell. Many UGA fans seemingly already knew about it, but it was new to me. I begin today’s show by discussing it and using it as an entry point for a discussion about why Bulldogs fans have plenty to be excited about for the upcoming season.

15-minute mark: I discuss three-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes’ UGA commitment.