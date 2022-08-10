Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,753 (Aug. 10, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia had so much defensive success last season and what it might take to replicate that this year.

Georgia football podcast: UGA shouldn’t lose sight of what made it great in 2021

Beginning of the show: No one doubts how good Georgia’s defense was in 2021, but perhaps not everyone realizes why it became as successful as it did. I’ll discuss on today’s show the one facet of the Bulldogs’ national championship defense that made the biggest difference last season, and why I wish it appeared as a larger topic in new co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schuman and Will Muschamp’s season kickoff press conferences on Tuesday.

15-minute mark: I share audio of tight end Darnell Washington discussing his outlook for the upcoming season.