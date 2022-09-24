Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,784 (Sept. 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA fans are concerned about ahead of the Bulldogs’ game vs. Kent State.

Georgia football podcast: Addressing 2 lingering concerns for UGA fans

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans shared their questions about UGA as part of this week’s Gimme 5 feature on DawgNation, and there were too many good submissions to answer them all in the piece. Therefore, I took time on today’s show -- ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Kent State -- to talk about some concerns Bulldogs fans apparently have, specifically related to UGA’s ground attack and its pass rush.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.