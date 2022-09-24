Georgia football podcast: Addressing 2 lingering concerns for UGA fans

Dawgnation Logo
Kent State
Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
(1) Georgia
  • Nevada
    20
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Boise State
    10
    Final
    UTEP
    27
  • Duke
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Kansas
    (17) Baylor
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Auburn
    Maryland
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
  • Rhode Island
    Sat, 9/24 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    (23) Pittsburgh
    TCU
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    SMU
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    South Florida
    Sat, 9/24 on RSN @4:00 ET
    Louisville
  • Central Michigan
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @4:00 ET
    (22) Penn State
    (5) Clemson
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (19) Wake Forest
    Bowling Green
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Fordham
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ohio
  • UCLA
    Sat, 9/24 on Pac-12 Network @6:00 ET
    Colorado
    UMass
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    North Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Memphis
    (18) Florida
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (15) Tennessee
  • Minnesota
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (11) Michigan State
    James Madison
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @7:30 ET
    North Carolina
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/24 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (13) Miami (FL)
  • Florida International
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Western Kentucky
    Texas Southern
    Sat, 9/24 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UTSA
    Indiana
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Cincinnati
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Texas Tech
  • Toledo
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
    (25) Oregon
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @8:00 ET
    Washington State
    Sacramento State
    Sat, 9/24 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Colorado State
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    UCF
  • Tulsa
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (20) Ole Miss
    Arizona
    Sat, 9/24 on Pac-12 Network @9:30 ET
    California
    Ball State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Old Dominion
  • Navy
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
    Rice
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Houston
    Akron
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
  • UNLV
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Utah State
    Northern Illinois
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (9) Kentucky
    (10) Arkansas
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (24) Texas A&M
    Louisiana Tech
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Alabama
  • Marshall
    Sat, 9/24 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Troy
    Iowa
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Houston Christian
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (3) Ohio State
  • Charlotte
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
    Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Northwestern
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (2) Alabama
    UConn
    Sat, 9/24 on RSN @11:30 ET
    (16) North Carolina State
  • Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Purdue
    New Mexico
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    LSU
    Louisiana
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Kansas State
    Sun, 9/25 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
    (6) Oklahoma
  • Boston College
    Sun, 9/25 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Florida State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 9/25 on FloSports @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico State
    (7) USC
    Sun, 9/25 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Wyoming
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN2 @2:15 AM ET
    (12) BYU
  • Stanford
    Sun, 9/25 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    (14) Utah
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Western Michigan
    Sun, 9/25 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    Utah State
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (12) BYU
  • Coastal Carolina
    41
    Final
    Georgia State
    24
    West Virginia
    33
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    10
    Chattanooga
    0
    Final
    Illinois
    31
    Virginia
    20
    Final
    Syracuse
    22
  • Nevada
    20
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Boise State
    10
    Final
    UTEP
    27
  • Duke
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Kansas
    (17) Baylor
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Auburn
    Maryland
    Sat, 9/24 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
091722 Columbia: Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (right) helps pressure South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler into an incomplete pass during the first half in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Georgia football podcast: Addressing 2 lingering concerns for UGA fans

Posted

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,784 (Sept. 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA fans are concerned about ahead of the Bulldogs’ game vs. Kent State.

Georgia football podcast: Addressing 2 lingering concerns for UGA fans

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans shared their questions about UGA as part of this week’s Gimme 5 feature on DawgNation, and there were too many good submissions to answer them all in the piece. Therefore, I took time on today’s show -- ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Kent State -- to talk about some concerns Bulldogs fans apparently have, specifically related to UGA’s ground attack and its pass rush.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and Countdown.

After the show: CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey joins the show as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

Leave a Comment