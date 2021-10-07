Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,542 (Oct. 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what college football analyst Danny Kanell recently said about Georgia’s status as one of the sport’s top teams.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s early season success is bringing out the trolls

Beginning of the show: Former Florida State quarterback, turned internet media personality, Danny Kanell is an unapologetic critic of the SEC. His cartoonish distain for the conference can be so outlandish that one could be forgiven for thinking his takes were intended as an elaborate attempt at trolling. Perhaps the latest example of that from Kanell is a recent tweet in which he suggests Georgia’s defensive success through five games is a product of the schedule it has played.

I’ll discuss more of what Kanell said on today’s show and address why UGA fans should embrace the Playoff debate that’s looming in the weeks to come.