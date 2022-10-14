Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,798 (Oct. 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a troubling trend for Georgia that can be corrected this Saturday when the Bulldogs play Vanderbilt in the final game prior to the upcoming bye week.

Georgia football podcast: UGA can correct a troubling trend Saturday vs. Vanderbilt

Beginning of the show: Georgia has been excellent in most every instance in recent seasons, but there’s one area in which the Bulldogs haven’t thrived under Coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have failed to cover the spread in the final game prior to a bye every year during the Smart era -- including two outright losses. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share some audio from UGA safety Christopher Smith, wide receiver Jackson Meeks and lineback Rian Davis on the team’s mindset ahead of Saturday’s game.