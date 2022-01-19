Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,611 (Jan. 18, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Alabama took from Georgia prior to the Bulldogs finally getting over the hump vs. the Crimson Tide in the national championship game, and how DawgNation can reclaim it.

Georgia football podcast: Reclaiming the biggest thing Alabama took from UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans waited a long time to see their favorite team knock off its arch nemesis, Alabama. And the byproduct of that waiting was a restlessness that made other accomplishments hard to appreciate as long as the taste for victory against the Crimson Tide went unsatisfied.

However, now that UGA has finally beaten Alabama, it seems like a good time to go back and regain the proper appreciation for some of the other things the Bulldogs accomplished along the way to the national championship.