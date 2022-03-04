Georgia football podcast: NFL combine shows sharp contrast between UGA and Alabama

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,643 (March 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the commentary from the NFL combine says about Georgia and the team it beat for the national championship in January, Alabama.

Georgia football podcast: NFL combine shows sharp contrast between Georgia and Alabama

Beginning of the show: Some comments from former Alabama wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie about how the outcome of last season’s national championship game could’ve been different had they not been injured got lots of attention this week at the NFL combine. I’ll discuss on today’s show why their words -- in comparison to what former Georgia players are saying -- draws a sharp contrast between the two programs.

15-minute mark: I share audio from an impressive press conference from former Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens.