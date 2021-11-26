Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,577 (Nov. 23, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what top experts -- such as College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Gary Barta and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit -- said about the seemingly vulnerable Alabama defense and how UGA’s offense can exploit it in the SEC championship game.

Georgia football podcast: Top experts identify clear advantage for UGA vs. Alabama

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s opponent in the upcoming SEC championship game, Alabama, is suddenly facing some tough questions about its defense after the Crimson Tide failed to put away Arkansas until the game’s final moments last Saturday. It was another game for Alabama that was closer than it was supposed to be, and defensive struggles are taking the blame as to why. In fact, College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Gary Barta cited Alabama’s lack of “dominant” defense as part of the reason the Crimson Tide dropped in the most recent rankings, and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Alabama’s specific vulnerability in the secondary was an area in which he thought Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken could exploit next Saturday. Of course, none of these evaluations guarantee a UGA win, but it’s nonetheless interesting to see Alabama -- a team that’s typically perceived to be without weaknesses -- facing doubters.

I’ll discuss more on the topic on today’s show.