Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart and Nick Saban are taking opposite approaches to motivation

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and many Bulldogs players have talked frequently this season about being dissatisfied with their performance -- even in blowout wins. By comparison, Alabama coach Nick Saban has seemingly taken a softer approach with his team this year -- essentially shrugging off those who think this Crimson Tide team has achieved at a level below his capabilities. I’ll discuss on today’s show what the different tacts Smart and Saban are taking could mean for the eventual result of Saturday’s SEC championship game.

10-minute mark: I discuss a historical trend for Alabama that UGA fans should be aware of ahead of Saturday’s game.