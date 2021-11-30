Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,578 (Nov. 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Alabama coach Nick Saban has said in the past about his personal evolution regarding his offensive philosophy, and why UGA coach Kirby Smart can prove him wrong Saturday in the SEC championship game.

Georgia football podcast: UGA can prove Nick Saban wrong once and for all

Beginning of the show: Alabama coach Nick Saban has boasted plenty about his willingness to evolve late in his career and embrace the offensive revolution that’s taken place in other spots around college football -- even if it cost the Crimson Tide some of its previous edge on defense and in the running game. Furthermore, given the history between the two coaches, it’s easy to assume some of Saban’s loud endorsements of the kind of pass-first football that’s recently become a hallmark of Alabama are a veiled jab in the direction of UGA coach Kirby Smart, who has been slower to embrace the changes Saban says he sees occurring.

I’ll explain on today’s show why Smart -- and the physically dominant team he’ll coach Saturday -- can truly prove Saban wrong once and for all on Saturday.