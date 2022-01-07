Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,603 (Jan. 6, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what a gambling insider for a major online sports book said about UGA being a point spread favorite vs. Alabama in Monday’s national championship game.

Georgia football podcast: Gambling expert takes deep dive on why UGA’s favored vs. Alabama

Beginning of the show: Georgia remains a point spread favorite vs. Alabama in the upcoming national championship game despite the persistent questions from some who wonder how that could be true given Alabama’s win in the SEC championship game over the Bulldogs.

I brought on a gambling insider from BetUS onto SEC Country Live Wednesday and asked him that question, and in the midst of providing an answer, he also shared some inside information that makes the line even more surprising. I’ll share what was said on today’s show.