Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,675 (April 18, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the surprising change of heart for offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who has reportedly taken his name out of the transfer portal.

Georgia football podcast: Reaction to Amarius Mims’ decision to stay at UGA

Beginning of the show: It was undoubtedly a major blow to Georgia’s depth when one of the prized members of the Bulldogs’ 2021 recruiting class, five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims, announced last week he was entering the transfer portal. However, the angst created by Mims’ departure was apparently short-lived. It was announced Monday morning that Mims had reconsidered his decision to leave UGA and was planning to rejoin the team after visiting Florida State and Miami in recent days. I’ll discuss on today’s show what it means for UGA to add Mims back into the fold for 2022.

10-minute mark: I address the major recruiting news to come out of G-Day on Saturday -- including the commitment of four-star edge rusher Gabriel Harris.