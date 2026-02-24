Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2650 (Feb. 24, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear how Kirby Smart was able to keep his new OL coach and the future of G-Day.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA apparently got some good news on the coaching front

Beginning of the show: I discuss recent reports that suggest that newly-hired Georgia offensive line coach Phil Rauscher won’t be leaving for a job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

10-minute mark: I address the growing optimism that UGA’s traditional spring scrimmage, G-Day, will go on as normal for 2026.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA basketball’s crucial win against Texas and an odd statement from Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar losing in court against the NCAA regarding an extra year of eligibility

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.