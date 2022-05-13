Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,690 (May 13, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia was way more explosive offensively than some fans realize, and why five-star quarterback Arch Manning is seemingly well aware of that.

Georgia football podcast: Arch Manning knows something about UGA some fans don’t

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s offensive goal is to be explosive and it more than accomplished that mission last season according to UGA coach Kirby Smart, who spoke this week during an interview with McElroy and Cubelic before teeing off in a celebrity pro-am golf tournament in Birmingham, Ala. I’ll explain on today’s show why five-star quarterback Arch Manning has seemingly taken note of the Bulldogs more prolific offense, even if some fans across the country have seemingly ignored it.

10-minute mark: I briefly discuss some interesting research regarding how programs -- including UGA -- develop five-star recruits into NFL first-round draft picks.