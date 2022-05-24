Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,696 (May 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest on five-star quarterback Arch Manning, including why some think Georgia would be the right choice for his college decision.

Georgia football podcast: CBS writer explains Arch Manning’s path to becoming ‘Georgia legend’

Beginning of the show: Five-star quarterback Arch Manning should choose Georgia when he eventually makes his college decision according to a writer for CBS Sports, who made his case during a recent article at the website. I’ll use that commentary as a springboard on today’s show to continue the discussion about why UGA could be the right spot for Manning.

15-minute mark: I share details from UGA’s recruiting scavenger hunt from the weekend and address some recent comments from Georgia coach Kirby Smart that got attention in the aftermath of the skirmish between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban.