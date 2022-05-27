Georgia football podcast: UGA’s chances with Arch Manning might have recently improved
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,698 (May 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how four-star quarterback Eli Holstein’s commitment to Alabama impacts UGA’s pursuit of five-star signal caller Arch Manning.
Beginning of the show: Common wisdom has it that the three top contenders for five-star quarterback Arch Manning have been Georgia, Texas and Alabama. However, a significant piece of recruiting news this week might’ve reduced that list of finalists.
Four-star quarterback Eli Holstein committed to the Crimson Tide this week, seemingly eliminating Alabama from the chase for Manning.
Does the addition of Holstein to Alabama’s class help the Bulldogs with Manning? I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I discuss why one writer thinks it’s becoming more conceivable that one of UGA’s SEC East competitors could pull an upset this season.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a look at where notable names from around the league landed on CBS Sports’ list of top coaches.
45-minute mark: I share a fun look back on the Bulldogs’ 2021 defense via an interview Jordan Davis recently conducted in his new NFL home in Philadelphia.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
