On episode No. 1,698 (May 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how four-star quarterback Eli Holstein's commitment to Alabama impacts UGA's pursuit of five-star signal caller Arch Manning.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s chances with Arch Manning might have recently improved

Beginning of the show: Common wisdom has it that the three top contenders for five-star quarterback Arch Manning have been Georgia, Texas and Alabama. However, a significant piece of recruiting news this week might’ve reduced that list of finalists.

Four-star quarterback Eli Holstein committed to the Crimson Tide this week, seemingly eliminating Alabama from the chase for Manning.