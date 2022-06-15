Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,713 (June 15, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recently said about five-star Arch Manning’s recruitment.

Georgia football podcast: Former SEC coach has telling comment regarding Arch Manning

Beginning of the show: Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer knows a lot about the Manning family, and recently offered some insight into how he thinks they’re deliberating as five-star quarterback Arch Manning prepares to make his college decision. I’ll share what Fulmer said on today’s show and explain why it bolsters my belief that Manning will eventually pick Georgia.

15-minute mark: I discuss the ongoing debate involving the comparison between UGA coach Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney.