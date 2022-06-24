Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,720 (June 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what comes next after five-star quarterback Arch Manning picks Texas over Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: Keeping things in perspective for UGA after Arch Manning news

Beginning of the show: Five-star quarterback Arch Manning has been part of one of the most closely followed recruitments in modern history, and up until Thursday, Georgia had been in the thick of the story every step of the way.

However, that all changed when Manning, in his first-ever tweet to date, announced he was committing to Texas -- choosing the Longhorns over his other finalists, UGA and Alabama.