Georgia football podcast: 2 players who could propel UGA back to the national championship
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,732 (July 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the buzz around wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and what that could mean for the Bulldogs this season.
Beginning of the show: Two of Georgia’s players -- wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson -- were tabbed as possible breakout players for the upcoming season by the analytics site, Pro Football Focus.
I’ll explain on today’s show why I think other UGA players might be more likely breakout candidates, and also why, if Smith and Dumas-Johnson could thrive the way PFF suggests, it would represent a best-case scenario for the Bulldogs.
15-minute mark: I discuss what we know about Jabree Wallace-Coleman, the 2025 running back who committed to UGA earlier this week.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss the latest news around UGA.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including reports that the league isn’t currently considering expansion.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
