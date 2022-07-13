Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,732 (July 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the buzz around wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and what that could mean for the Bulldogs this season.

Georgia football podcast: 2 players who could propel UGA back to the national championship

Beginning of the show: Two of Georgia’s players -- wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson -- were tabbed as possible breakout players for the upcoming season by the analytics site, Pro Football Focus.

I’ll explain on today’s show why I think other UGA players might be more likely breakout candidates, and also why, if Smith and Dumas-Johnson could thrive the way PFF suggests, it would represent a best-case scenario for the Bulldogs.