Former UGA great provides update on Arik Gilbert’s status on DawgNation Daily

Good news has seemingly been piling up lately for Georgia’s Arik Gilbert, and the positivity could just be beginning according to one of Gilbert’s most trusted mentors. Former record-setting UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joined DawgNation Daily Thursday to address the possibility of Gilbert returning to an active role with the Bulldogs and participating in spring practice -- which starts next week for UGA. “As far as I know he will,” Edwards said when asked whether Gilbert would be part of those practices. “He hasn’t told me he will not. So I don’t know for certain, but... I’m assuming he will. So until someone tells me he won’t, I wouldn’t think otherwise.”

Gilbert, of course, is the former five-star tight end from Marrietta, Ga. who spent his freshman season at LSU before transferring to UGA last summer with the hopes of also changing his position to wide receiver. However, Gilbert eventually made the decision to step away from the team before the season began because of what was described at the time as a “personal issue.” Gilbert is apparently still in the midst of confronting those issues, and making progress in that regard.

“Right now he’s just trying to come back to some kind of normalcy,” Edwards said. “I think a lot of people were wondering what was going on with him, and Coach Smart and I have said repeatedly this is a personal issue, and that we need to pray for the young man. “He’s still trying to get back to being the Arik Gilbert we love. He’s doing some great things right now academically. I think he’s been Academic Student of the Week twice so far. And right now, he’s trying to get himself back into football shape.” Gilbert indeed was recently honored for his work in the classroom by UGA coach Kirby Smart on social media.