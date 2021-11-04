Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,562 (Nov. 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA responded to the Atlanta Braves’ World Series win.

Georgia football podcast: UGA shares classy message celebrating Braves’ World Series win

Beginning of the show: The Atlanta Braves won the World Series Tuesday night and the entire state of Georgia -- including its flagship university’s athletic programs -- were eager to celebrate the special moment. I’ll discuss more on today’s show about how UGA marked the ocassion.

Eight-minute mark: I discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s thoughts on the Bulldogs being No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25.