Georgia football podcast: UGA shares classy message celebrating Braves’ World Series win
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,562 (Nov. 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA responded to the Atlanta Braves’ World Series win.
Beginning of the show: The Atlanta Braves won the World Series Tuesday night and the entire state of Georgia -- including its flagship university’s athletic programs -- were eager to celebrate the special moment. I’ll discuss more on today’s show about how UGA marked the ocassion.
Eight-minute mark: I discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s thoughts on the Bulldogs being No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25.
10-minute mark: I share some strong comments from Smart praising Bulldogs running back Zamir White.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to recap the latest news from UGA practice.
40-minute mark: I react to the other intriguing takeaways from the first CFP top 25 -- including Alabama being ranked No. 2, Oregon being placed ahead of Ohio State, Oklahoma being ranked lower than most would have assumed and Cincinnati being excluded from the top four.
45-minute mark: I share audio of Smart addressing the latest on the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
