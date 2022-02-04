Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,624 (Feb. 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the turmoil surrounding Auburn coach Bryan Harsin potentially impacts UGA.

Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s biggest rivals appears on the verge of meltdown

Beginning of the show: Rumors are running wild that Auburn coach Bryan Harsin could be in jeopardy of losing his job. I’ll discuss more on that subject on today’s show -- including how the story fits into the seemingly never-ending soap opera with the Tigers and how the situation potentially impacts Georgia.

10-minute mark: I share some thoughts on UGA’s reported new outside linebackers coach.