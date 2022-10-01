Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,790 (Sept. 30, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what an ESPN survey of Heisman voters revealed about UGA tight end Brock Bowers.

Georgia football podcast: Brock Bowers might finally be getting the attention he deserves

Beginning of the show: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has arguably been one of the the best players in college football over his year-plus in the sport, but he seemingly hasn’t always gotten the credit he deserves for the success that he’s enjoyed. However, a recent survey of Heisman voters from ESPN suggests that might have recently changed. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I’ll explain why the tables have turned on the typical comparisons between Georgia and Alabama.