Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit praises UGA WRs ahead of Clemson showdown

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,518 (Sept. 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said about UGA ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Clemson.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit praises UGA wide receivers ahead of Clemson showdown

Beginning of the show: Georgia will be on a gigantic television stage in primetime Saturday night when it takes on Clemson. One of the broadcasters for the contest, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, spoke Thursday about his thoughts on the game.

I’ll share some of what he said on today’s show -- including why this year’s crop of UGA wide receivers might be the most talented group Kirby Smart has had since becoming Bulldogs coach.