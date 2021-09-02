Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit praises UGA WRs ahead of Clemson showdown
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,518 (Sept. 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said about UGA ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Clemson.
Beginning of the show: Georgia will be on a gigantic television stage in primetime Saturday night when it takes on Clemson. One of the broadcasters for the contest, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, spoke Thursday about his thoughts on the game.
I’ll share some of what he said on today’s show -- including why this year’s crop of UGA wide receivers might be the most talented group Kirby Smart has had since becoming Bulldogs coach.
10-minute mark: I share audio of Mr. College Football Tony Barnhart from SEC Country Live explaining why he thinks UGA will earn a win vs. Clemson.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- A preview of Saturday’s game vs. Clemson
- Some thoughts on UGA quarterback commit Gunner Stockton after seeing Stockton in person Saturday
- And a look back on UGA’s win vs. Clemson to open the 2002 season
40-minute mark: I preview the other top games of the weekend including Alabama-Miami, LSU-UCLA and three top 25 matchups outside the SEC.
45-minute mark: I share more audio from Herbstreit addressing the UGA defense’s biggest strength, and his No. 1 concern for the unit.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.