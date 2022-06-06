Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,706 (June 6, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the 2022 College Football Playoff debate could be wilder than ever.

Georgia football podcast: The 2022 Playoff debate could be wilder than ever

Beginning of the show: There are few debates in sports more intense than the yearly argument about which four teams should make the College Football Playoff. I’ll explain on today’s show why that may be more true than ever this season.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on why Clemson hasn’t been the same since losing to Georgia to begin last season, and why they could be a team of interest for UGA fans this season.