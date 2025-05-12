Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2450 (May 12, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why UGA appears to be on a recruiting hot streak.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA continues recruiting hot streak with another major commitment

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss more good recruiting news for Georgia as four-star safety Jordan Smith announces his commitment to the Bulldogs ahead of decision day on Tuesday for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

15-minute mark: I share audio of SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic saying he believes UGA will have the SEC ‘s best offensive line in 2025.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including one writer who thinks Tennessee is facing a “bleak” quarterback situation this fall.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.