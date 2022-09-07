Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,773 (Sept. 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the aftermath of Georgia’s dominant 49-3 win vs. Oregon.

Georgia football podcast: UGA getting no shortage of rat poison after blowout win

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans who wanted to see the Bulldogs get some credit for blasting Oregon finally got their wish on Tuesday as UGA moved up to No. 2 in both the AP and the coaches polls, leaping over Ohio State in the process.

However, the traditional rankings weren’t the only sources of so-called “rat poison” that came UGA’s way. I’ll discuss on today’s show why some of the most aggressive praise came from an unlikely source.