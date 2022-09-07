Georgia football podcast: UGA getting no shortage of rat poison after blowout win
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,773 (Sept. 7, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the aftermath of Georgia’s dominant 49-3 win vs. Oregon.
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans who wanted to see the Bulldogs get some credit for blasting Oregon finally got their wish on Tuesday as UGA moved up to No. 2 in both the AP and the coaches polls, leaping over Ohio State in the process.
However, the traditional rankings weren’t the only sources of so-called “rat poison” that came UGA’s way. I’ll discuss on today’s show why some of the most aggressive praise came from an unlikely source.
15-minute mark: I share audio from UGA cornerback Kamari Lassiter and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another odd chapter in the start to Brian Kelly’s tenure as LSU coach.
40-minute mark: SEC Network analyst -- and former UGA great -- Matt Stinchcomb joins the show.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.