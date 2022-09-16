Dawgnation Logo
041622 Athens: Georgia football fans cheer before the G - Day game at Sanford Stadium Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia football podcast: Fans trying to make sense of mysterious UGA tweet

Posted

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,780 (Sept. 16, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia’s official Twitter account posted Thursday night that stirred a discussion among UGA fans.

Georgia football podcast: Fans trying to make sense of mysterious UGA tweet

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s official football Twitter account was having some fun with fans on Thursday night with a cryptic message that left many fans debating and discussing what it meant. I’ll try to get to the bottom of the mystery on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I share what might be the only key to the game for the Bulldogs against South Carolina.

10-minute mark: I address the outlook for UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett against the Gamecocks and beyond.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I preview the top games for the weekend.

45-minute mark: CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey joins the show.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.

