Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,806 (Oct. 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why this year’s Georgia team could be different than last year at this point in the season.

Georgia football podcast: The ‘elite’ difference between UGA this year and last year

Beginning of the show: Georgia won the national championship last season, but prior to accomplishing that feat, there were some doubters who wondered if the program had slipped from its status after three seasons of regression following an SEC championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff in 2017.