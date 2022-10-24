Georgia football podcast: The ‘elite’ difference between UGA this year and last year
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,806 (Oct. 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why this year’s Georgia team could be different than last year at this point in the season.
Beginning of the show: Georgia won the national championship last season, but prior to accomplishing that feat, there were some doubters who wondered if the program had slipped from its status after three seasons of regression following an SEC championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff in 2017.
I’ll discuss on today’s show why a question once famously asked by UGA coach Kirby Smart about whether the Bulldogs were “elite or not” is perhaps easier for this team to answer about itself after its achievement last year.
10-minute mark: I discuss some offensive playmakers who seem to be coming into their own at the right time for the Bulldogs.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the weekend’s top games and address Alabama coach Nick Saban’s controversial decision to play wide receiver Jermaine Burton in Saturday’s win vs. Mississippi State despite video of Burton striking a female Tennessee fan at the end of last week’s game.
45-minute mark: I share some thoughts on four-star defensive back Chris Peal’s UGA commitment.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.