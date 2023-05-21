Georgia football podcast: Here’s why ESPN’s evaluation of UGA’s QB situation might be wrong
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,945 (May 11, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what an ESPN writer recently said about where things stand for the Bulldogs’ ongoing quarterback competition involving Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff.
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Friday, May 11, 2023.
Beginning of the show: Georgia’s quarterback competition involving Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff is far from settled and the battle to eventually determine Stetson Bennett’s replacement might not be truly settled until some point during the upcoming season according to an assessment of the situation recently shared by an ESPN writer.
I’ll explain on today’s show why I’m not sure that’s necessarily the case based on the events of spring practice.
15-minute mark: I have some fun with former UGA linebacker Nolan Smith finding new fodder for motivation for the Bulldogs.
20-minute mark: UGA recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a look at some of the league’s other quarterback competitions.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.