Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. On episode No. 1,945 (May 11, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what an ESPN writer recently said about where things stand for the Bulldogs' ongoing quarterback competition involving Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff.

Georgia football podcast: Here’s why ESPN’s evaluation of UGA’s QB situation might be wrong

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Friday, May 11, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s quarterback competition involving Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff is far from settled and the battle to eventually determine Stetson Bennett’s replacement might not be truly settled until some point during the upcoming season according to an assessment of the situation recently shared by an ESPN writer.