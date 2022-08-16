Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,757 (Aug. 14, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia great Terrence Edwards said earlier this summer about incoming freshman wide receiver Dillon Bell and why that prediction looks like it has a chance to come true based on some chatter coming out of the Bulldogs’ preseason camp.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA great’s prediction about freshman WR could be coming true

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards is the only Bulldog to ever have 1,000-yard receiving season for UGA, and therefore, his voice carries a lot of weight when he discusses those who’ve followed him at his position for the Bulldogs.

Earlier this summer, Edwards voiced some support for three-star 2022 signee Dillon Bell -- comparing him to another former three-star recruit, AD Mitchell, a player who enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 after also earning the respect of Edwards prior to his debut.