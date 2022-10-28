Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,810 (Oct. 28, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about an area in which Georgia has excelled this season that perhaps has gone unnoticed.

Georgia football podcast: One important thing about UGA nobody seems to know

Beginning of the show: I’ll kick off today’s show by sharing some strong words from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on what the rivalry game against Florida meant to him while growing up, and what it means to him now as he prepares for his final meeting with the Gators. I’ll also discuss how Bennett and the Bulldogs offense has quietly been way better in one crucial statistical category than many seem to realize.

10-minute mark: I mock Florida for missing out on the commitment of five-star defensive back Cormani McClain and discuss how the Gators have evolved to attempt to match the philosophy for success that UGA coach Kirby Smart has used for years.