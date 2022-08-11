Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,754 (Aug. 11, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about one of Georgia’s top defensive players perhaps being overlooked despite the fact he’ll likely soon become another NFL draft success story for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: The media apparently still thinks UGA’s a ‘no-name’ defense

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s 2021 defense seemingly thrived on the notion that its players -- many of whom became NFL first-round draft picks -- existed in a shared spotlight while with the Bulldogs. No single player stepped out from the pack and took on a true starring role, and therefore, UGA was at times described as having a “no-name” defense. A monicker that once was attached to the Miami Dolphins during its perfect season in 1972.

Of course, the “no-name” narrative wasn’t meant to suggest UGA was lacking in defensive talent. It simply meant those players became less famous with the Bulldogs than they might’ve become if playing somewhere else.