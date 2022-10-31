Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,811 (Oct. 31, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants from UGA fans this Saturday when Tennessee comes to town.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart issues huge challenge to UGA fans

Beginning of the show: Georgia thwarted a comeback attempt and surged past Florida for a 22-point win Saturday in Jacksonville, and when the game was over, attention quickly turned to this Saturday’s matchup at Sanford Stadium with Tennessee in what is arguably the biggest home game for UGA in program history.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is already doing his part to prepare an intense atmosphere for the top-ranked showdown by issuing his strongest challenge yet to UGA fans.