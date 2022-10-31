Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart issues huge challenge to UGA fans
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,811 (Oct. 31, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants from UGA fans this Saturday when Tennessee comes to town.
Beginning of the show: Georgia thwarted a comeback attempt and surged past Florida for a 22-point win Saturday in Jacksonville, and when the game was over, attention quickly turned to this Saturday’s matchup at Sanford Stadium with Tennessee in what is arguably the biggest home game for UGA in program history.
Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is already doing his part to prepare an intense atmosphere for the top-ranked showdown by issuing his strongest challenge yet to UGA fans.
I’ll talk more about what Smart said on today’s show and share examples of how UGA fans have risen to the occasion in the past.
10-minute mark: I’ll discuss the good -- and the no-so-good -- from UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s performaance Saturday vs. the Gators.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a deeper look at the win vs. Florida.
45-minute mark: I celebrate the life and legacy of legendary former coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, who passed away at the age of 90 on Friday.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I share a couple of late-breaking news items as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.