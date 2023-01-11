Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,860 (Jan. 10, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia winning back-to-back national championships

Georgia football podcast: DawgNation Daily celebrates another UGA national championship

Today’s show was recorded live in Los Angeles in the early morning hours just after Georgia won its second straight national championship.

The show tried to capture the emotion of the moment as well as the key plays that helped propel the Bulldogs.