Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,852 (Dec. 28, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Ohio State coaches and players said about being cast in the underdog role ahead of their Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: Ohio State players unhappy to be considered underdogs vs. UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia is around a touchdown favorite against Ohio State for Saturday’s Peach Bowl, but some Buckeyes players don’t seem to be enjoying the underdog label. I’ll share audio about what they said on the matter on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I share a funny joke from Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp regarding ESPN analyst, and former Ohio State quarterback, Kirk Herbtreit. I’ll also share Herbstreit’s response -- which left some wondering if he might be bothered by Muschamp’s remark.