Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,774 (Sept. 8, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA punter jokingly said on Twitter about Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett and how that remark encapsulates the win vs. Oregon.

Georgia football podcast: UGA player’s joke perfectly sums up Week 1 dominance

Beginning of the show: There was plenty to like about Georgia’s 49-3 win vs. Oregon, but apparently not everyone was thrilled with the result. UGA punter Brett Thorson joked this week about his lack of involvement after the Bulldogs scored seven consecutive touchdowns to begin the game.

I’ll share what Thorson said on today’s show and talk about what the UGA offense can do as an encore this Saturday vs. Samford.