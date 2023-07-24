Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,993 (July 20, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum recently said about the comparison between Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Alabama’s Nick Saban and why Smart is currently getting the better of the competition.

Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum explains why Kirby Smart has ‘surpassed’ Nick Saban

Beginning of the show: There’s little debate about Alabama coach Nick Saban’s stature in the history of college football. He’s perhaps the greatest coach of all time. However, when the conversation turns to the current state of the sport, there’s room for disagreement. Some still claim Saban reigns over his contemporaries because of what he’s accomplished in the past. Others now claim that Georgia coach Kirby Smart has moved ahead of Saban as the top coach.

I’ll explain on today’s show why SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum is in the group arguing on behalf of Smart.

15-minute mark: I have some fun mocking the latest example of Michigan earning praise for the upcoming season at the expense of UGA.