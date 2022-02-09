Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,627 (Feb. 9, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA should respond to complacency, which an ESPN writer suggested this week could be a problem for the Bulldogs as a result of winning the national championship.

Georgia football podcast: The perfect response to ESPN’s biggest concern about UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s attempt to defend its national championship in 2022 could be upended by complacency according to an ESPN writer. I’ll discuss on today’s show why that isn’t an unreasonable concern and why UGA coach Kirby Smart could have the perfect response to it.

10-minute mark: I share the first published report about a possible replacement for former Bulldogs defensive coach Jahmile Addae, who announced this week he was leaving for the same job at Miami.