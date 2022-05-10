Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,687 (May 10, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about who some of UGA’s breakout defensive stars might be after two ESPN writers questioned the position group in a recent article.

Georgia football podcast: Identifying the ‘emerging stars’ on UGA’s defense

Beginning of the show: Georgia lost five first-round picks from its 2021 defense, and there are plenty of questions about how the Bulldogs might replace the departed talent. Among those inquiring are a pair of ESPN writers who recently addressed the topic in a post-spring writeup about the Bulldogs and its competition in the SEC East.

I’ll begin a conversation on today’s show that attempts to identify who could be next to emerge for UGA -- beginning with the linebackers.